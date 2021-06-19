South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Minister Motshekga holds a briefing on education sector's response to the impact of Covid-19 on schooling

By TimesLIVE - 19 June 2021 - 14:28

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will hold a media briefing to provide an update on the basic education sector's response to the impact of Covid-19 on schooling.

The Minister will use the opportunity to address other matters affecting the basic education sector in the context of Covid-19. 2pm live, clean and branded streams.

