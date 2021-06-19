WATCH LIVE | Minister Motshekga holds a briefing on education sector's response to the impact of Covid-19 on schooling
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will hold a media briefing to provide an update on the basic education sector's response to the impact of Covid-19 on schooling.
The Minister will use the opportunity to address other matters affecting the basic education sector in the context of Covid-19. 2pm live, clean and branded streams.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.