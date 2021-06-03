Vaccines could be available to teachers within a week, KZN health head tells education counterpart

Speculation is rife that an announcement by the basic education department on the vaccination rollout programme for teachers is imminent.

This follows a letter by the head of department for health in KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Sandile Tshabalala, to the provincial head of education, Enock Nzama, informing him that the national department of health had confirmed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available within the next week — “most of which should be used for educators”.

According to the letter, the target group is basic education, a reference to all staff members from primary and secondary schools.

“It is expected that the dedicated vaccination sites for educators will be ready by Wednesday [June 9] and the vaccination period will be two weeks,” the letter reads.

Tshabalala asked departmental co-ordinators in the health department to avail themselves for a planning meeting on Friday.