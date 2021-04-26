13-year old wants to explore her singing talent after successful heart transplant

A successful heart transplant means a new beginning for 13-year old Parusia Muhigirwa, who wants to explore her singing talent.

In February Muhigirwa received a heart transplant during surgery by a team from the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital and Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

She told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE the successful transplant brought relief for her and her parents.

“I used to ask myself why I was the one who had to go through this. I didn’t want my parents to suffer. I’ve realised that with God everything is possible. You just need to have faith.

“I want to go out but I know I have to be very careful because I’m susceptible to infections. When everything is settled, I’m looking forward to doing a lot of things. I’m writing a book about my life and maybe a movie. I look forward to exploring my singing talent again,” she said.

Muhigirwa was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy which causes the heart muscle to become weak and dilated, according to the Western Cape health department. She received the transplant after four years of blood tests and countless visits to hospital.

Prof Liesl Zühlke, a paediatric cardiologist at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital, said most of her time is spent preparing patients and their families.