New mom finally holds baby in her arms after surviving Covid-19 and lung transplant

A 27-year-old mother who had to undergo a lung transplant shortly after giving birth due to a Covid-19 infection has finally left the hospital holding her three-month-old daughter in her arms.

Mbali Mbatha's miraculous health journey began on November 23 2020, when the severely ill expectant mother was hospitalised in an effort to safeguard both her and her unborn child.

Her condition however deteriorated and by 1 December her obstetrician made a decision to deliver the baby at 30 weeks via emergency C-section.

“I was shocked when the doctor told me that he needed to prepare for a C-section and operate immediately. When I realised that I would not be able to carry full term I was devastated. I phoned my husband, Sizwe, who calmed me down and said I must let them take the baby out as it would be best for us. All I remember is the cold, it was terribly cold in the operating theatre," said Mbatha.

Shortly after the delivery at Netcare Park Lane Hospital, the mother's condition worsened due to her Covid-19 infection and she was transferred to Netcare Milpark Hospital.

"She was in serious danger as both her lungs were affected from top to bottom with pneumonia and she was not extracting oxygen from the air. We immediately had to escalate her treatment to a more sophisticated form of care than what would generally be needed by most patients with Covid-pneumonia,” said Dr Paul Williams, pulmonologist intensivist at Netcare Milpark Hospital.

While Mbatha eventually recovered from Covid-19, her lungs did not recover.

"One of the complications of Covid-19 is that it sometimes damages the lungs extensively. In Mbatha's case the damage was irreversible. Her only chance of survival was to receive a donor lung,” said cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr Martin Sussman.

Performing a lung transplant on a Covid-19 affected patient was a first for the medical team.

"We have had no experience in transplantation with this virus and we are fairly sure that we are the first team in South Africa to do it – perhaps we are even the first team on the African continent. Throughout the world there have been only around 100 lung transplants performed so far for Covid-19 pneumonia at a handful of facilities,” said Williams.

“To be able to do a transplant on this young woman, who is also a mother, was really something special. We did it for her and her baby. Being part of this remarkable team that can make this kind of difference is an immense honour,” Williams said.

Mbatha's next recollection after delivering her baby was waking up in hospital, many weeks later.