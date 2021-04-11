Families in shock after hotel death of Nelli Tembe, fiancée of AKA

The family of Anele “Nelli” Tembe and well-known musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes have confirmed the death of the musician's girlfriend at the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in central Cape Town on Sunday.

Tembe apparently fell from the 10th floor of the hotel early on Sunday morning.

“We are still in shock and dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman with so much life ahead of her,” the families said in a joint statement issued on Sunday afternoon. “She had a sweet nature about her and was always nurturing to those about her.”

Police were on the scene for much of Sunday, looking for clues at the upmarket hotel.

Paramedics said they had been dispatched to the scene after being told a young woman “fell” to her death.