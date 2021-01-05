SA stowaway who survived harrowing flight from Joburg to UK finally tells his story

A stowaway who hid in the undercarriage of a British Airways flight from Johannesburg to London and survived, after months in hospital, spoke about his harrowing ordeal and new life in a television documentary yesterday .

Themba Cabeka and a friend, Carlito Vale, sneaked aboard the passenger aircraft at OR Tambo International Airport in June 2015. Vale fell to his death during the 11-hour-long flight, shortly before it landed at Heathrow Airport.

Cabeka, who was eventually tracked down to a flat in Liverpool after a five-year-long search by a television producer, spoke about the incident that made world headlines on Monday evening in a Channel 4 documentary, The Man Who Fell from the Sky.

“When the plane landed, I fell out and remember thinking that Carlito must still be in it,” Cabeka said in an interview with the Guardian, published on Sunday. The South African man, who still walks with a crutch, now goes by the name Justin.

When he woke up in hospital police showed him a photograph and asked if he knew the person. “I said yeah. They told me that he didn’t make it, and I was shocked.”