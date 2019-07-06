South Africa

Man who fell out of plane in London could have stowed away in Joburg

By SowetanLIVE - 06 July 2019 - 12:55
Kenyan authorities suspect the man may have hidden in the plane's landing gear in Johannesburg.
Kenyan authorities suspect the man may have hidden in the plane's landing gear in Johannesburg.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

The man who fell from a plane as it was approaching London's Heathrow Airport could have climbed into the landing gear on an earlier flight from SA to Kenya.

The frozen body of a stowaway fell from the plane as it was approaching Heathrow Airport during a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi. The corpse fell into the garden of a London home, landing one metre away from a tenant who was sunbathing at the time.

According to the Mirror, Kenyan police are investigating whether the man initially hid himself underneath the aircraft in Johannesburg, two hours before it left for Nairobi. 

If so, the man would have been inside the plane for more than 15 hours. 

"We are looking into the possibility of that happening in South Africa as a line of inquiry. There have been cases in the past of stowaways on flights from South Africa to Kenya," said Kenya Police's Charles Owino.

Body of plane stowaway 'landed near London sunbather'

The body of a suspected stowaway who fell to his death from a Kenya Airways plane landed next to a man sunbathing
News
4 days ago

Cut down on the high cost of beauty

Stick to basics and add as you age.
Good Life
1 year ago

Stowaway found trapped on side of ship in Durban

A Tanzanian teenager was rescued after his hand was caught in the hawse pipe of a ship he was attempting to board‚ at Maydon Wharf 5‚ in Durban. The ...
News
2 years ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X