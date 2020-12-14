Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings and alcohol sales as he tightens curfew

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday tightened up national Covid-19 restrictions, including on alcohol sales and large gatherings.

The restrictions kick in from midnight, he said.

Of particular concern, he said, were large gatherings, which had the potential to become “super-spreader events”.

“The current restrictions on the size of gatherings do not do enough to prevent crowding. Therefore, gatherings, including religious gatherings, may not be attended by more than 100 people for indoor events and 250 people for outdoor events,” said Ramaphosa.

After tears events have also been banned.

The president said that alcohol sale and consumption would also be restricted.

“The sale of alcohol from retail outlets will be permitted only between 10am and 6pm, from Monday to Thursday. Alcohol consumption in public spaces, such as beaches and parks, is strictly prohibited. We will not allow large numbers of people congregating in any one place without proper controls or proper protocols being in place,” he said.