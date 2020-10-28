Workers forced to strip at PE firm battle post-traumatic stress

The four retail workers who had been allegedly forced to strip down to their underwear and show their sanitary towels to their manager have broken the silence for the first time and spoken of the trauma they experienced.

Nomathanqa Plaatjie, Nandiswa Vinqi, Nomvuso Sompantsha and Nicolene Solomon say that they are still reeling from the psychological impact of the incident as they battle with post-traumatic stress.

The women were subjected to the demeaning act of undressing and being inspected for menstrual periods a month ago by the now dismissed manager of JA Floral Distributors in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, after the manager complained about frequent menstrual blood stains in the toilets.

Plaatjie, 45, says that the incident has negatively affected her relationship with her children as she sometimes takes out her anger on them because she is always emotional.

“This negatively affected my emotions and as a result I become angry towards my children without even noticing,” Plaatjie said

Plaatjie, who suffers from high blood pressure and takes medication, said the incident has also forced her to take post-traumatic stress medication as she was diagnosed with the disorder with the three other employees.

Plaatjie said that she cannot continue to see her psychologist because of the high cost, at R800 a session.

“There is no progress on my psychology sessions as I only attended one session and can longer afford to pay because I am employed on a short-time basis.”

“My eldest daughter is 28 years old, the same age as the woman who forced us to strip our underwear. My daughter cannot even take part in conversations about this issue around colleagues as she is ashamed to reveal that I, her mother, am one of the victims.”