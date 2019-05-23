Mabuza playing his political cards close to his chest

ANC deputy president David Mabuza has done it again, leaving SA guessing about his next political move - while he consolidates his power.

The country was left with many questions yesterday morning when President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as ANC leader, announced that Mabuza had asked not to be sworn in as an MP as he wanted to first clear his name before the ruling party's integrity commission.

"In the meantime, he has decided nevertheless to follow the dictates of his conscience and postpone his swearing in..." Ramaphosa said.

The president applauded Mabuza for "his resolve to put the interests of the ANC first".

According to a City Press report a month before the May 8 elections, Mabuza is among 22 ANC leaders whose nomination as parliamentary candidates was "flagged as problematic" by the commission.

Other high-profile leaders on that list were party national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, outgoing women minister Bathabile Dlamini, head of the ANC presidency Zizi Kodwa and former minister Nomvula Mokonyane.