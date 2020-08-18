WATCH | Locals loot beer truck in broad daylight

A SA Breweries (SAB) truck was looted after it crashed on Voortrekker Road in Krugersdorp on Tuesday morning, the first day of alcohol sales in level 2 of the lockdown.

An eyewitness, Owen Lloyd, said he was travelling from Chamdor in the area when he noticed traffic was heavily backed up.

“I drove through the traffic quite easily, and noticed everyone was parked on the side of the road.

“I looked up the road and saw a SAB truck on its side. Everyone was looting it,” Lloyd told TimesLIVE. He said beer “was pouring down the side” of the truck from broken bottles.