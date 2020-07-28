WATCH | Locals loot beer after SAB truck collapses on highway
Thirsty throats were soothed on Monday when locals stole beer after a Castle Lite truck lost its load on the Mabopane highway in Gauteng.
Videos of people rejoicing after the incident were shared on social media by various users.
In some of the videos, police officials can be seen on sight as motorists and nearby residents rush to grab beers, despite the ban on alcohol during lockdown level 3.
SAB confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE it was aware of the incident.
Watch the videos below:
Mabopane Highway in Rosslyn, Pretoria. A truck lost its load with alcohol and people went and helped themselves. 🙊🙊🙊 pic.twitter.com/eshWJIqGiR— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) July 27, 2020
@TrafficSA situation ryt now in mabopane highway Rosslyn offramp. SAB truck dropped the load pic.twitter.com/3XFhU6p7Kx— 🇿🇦Thabiso Khoza 🇿🇦 (@Sthebo_Quotes) July 27, 2020
Situation right now mo R80 Mabopane highway 🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️aseka castle lite aseka castle... Byanong potso kore e tlhaga kae eya kae🤔 #R80Mabopanehighway #bhekicele pic.twitter.com/KApvOMiY9X— Sindi (@Sindi43189443) July 27, 2020
Alcohol ban
The ban on alcohol sales was reintroduced earlier this month when President Cyril Ramaphosa said alcohol-related trauma cases had increased since the ban was lifted in June, causing the country’s hospitals to struggle to treat Covid-19 patients.
In the latest gazette, the sale, dispensing and distribution of liquor is prohibited.
The transportation of liquor is also prohibited, except when the transportation is in relation to alcohol required for industries producing hand sanitisers, disinfectants, soap or alcohol for industrial use and household cleaning products.
According to police minister Bheki Cele private consumption of alcohol is not illegal.
