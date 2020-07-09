No back-pay for 503 Wal-Mart-Massmart reinstated workers

The Competition Appeal Court has revisited a case it disposed of eight years ago when it ordered that the merged entity of Wal-Mart-Massmart reinstate 503 employees who were dismissed in 2009 and 2010 before the merger.

In the latest case, it dismissed an application by the SA Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) seeking that the reinstated employees receive back-pay dating to when they were retrenched.

The issue before the court for determination this time was whether the court's reinstatement order of March 9 2012 was retrospective in effect, or was meant to operate from the date when the employees were retrenched.

Saccawu accepted that the 2012 order did not expressly make provision for back-pay. However, the union contended that it was implicit in the order that the reinstatement of employees must be retrospective.

Saccawu sought to have this part of the 2012 order interpreted as requiring the payment of back-pay to the date of retrenchment (in 2009 and June 2010) and sought orders directing Massmart to do this.