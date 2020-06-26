South Africa

'Cigarettes are not essential': Court orders tobacco ban to stay in place

By Matthew Savides - 26 June 2020 - 16:14
The ban on the sale of cigarettes remains in place
Image: GINA SANDERS / 123RF

“The application by Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association is dismissed.”

With these words, the high court ruled on Friday that the sale of tobacco products would remain banned under the government's lockdown regulations.

Fita had taken the government to court, challenging the ongoing ban on tobacco and related products. The government had opposed the court application relying largely on the negative health implications of smoking.

The three judges hearing the case said in their judgment: “Many products and services were prohibited during the lockdown in so far as they were defined as non-essential.

“Many industries were restricted as a goal of curbing and managing the pandemic.

“Differential or preferential treatment for tobacco products and/or the tobacco industry therefore cannot be countenanced, as tobacco products were simply not considered to be essential.

