From calling the DA 'blue liars' to Maimane's 'I told you so' - seven times Patricia de Lille gave us the spice

From her court battles with the DA to weighing in on Mmusi Maimane's dismissal from the party, Good party founder and public works minister Patricia de Lille is just one politician who made news headlines this year.

De Lille is known for speaking up for herself and against what she believes is wrong, and has built herself a reputation as the queen of clap backs and spice.

From calling the DA “blue liars,” to shading Maimane after his dismissal as party leader, here are seven quotes that prove De Lille is the queen of all things spicy and shady.

'I told you so, Mmusi'

“I hate to say I told you so, but I am going to say it anyway. I am not claiming to be a sangoma, but I warned Mmusi Maimane that if he didn’t stand on principle, his party’s 'laptop boys' would swallow him up and spit him out. He saw the 'blue train' coming, but didn’t know how to get out of the way.”

The DA is self-destructing, we'll unite for Good

“The DA is well on its way on the path of destruction, and it’s best we don’t disturb them. South Africans who care about all our people must continue to come together for common Good.”

After Maimane's resignation

“What goes around, comes around. You are working with them to get me out, you are the spokesperson of this cabal. One day the cabal will turn on you and it is exactly what has happened.”

DA woes and NPA dismissal of her prosecution

“The blue liars are being exposed again. They have gone to a very great extent to smear my name. [The DA's federal executive chairperson] James Selfe, [Cape Town's MMC for safety and security] JP Smith and [the DA's shadow ministers for justice and correctional services ] Glynnis Breytenbach - those were the people behind these false charges.”

No more DA

“No, no. No blue lights. I'm staying away, far away from anything that's blue.”

On public works 'corruption' complaint

“I am not interested in it or the characters who wrote it. Those who wrote it would have had to have come from within the department, but who they are I cannot say. I am here to work, not fight factional battles, and will not tolerate fight backs.”

I was not fired, the DA are 'blue liars'

“The court has to determine the urgency. That's a technicality. It does not change the fact that the DA are a bunch of blue liars. They have lied that they have fired me. In fact, they have no evidence whatsoever that I have gone through a disciplinary procedure, that I was found guilty and that I was fired, so [the DA] continues to be a bunch of liars.”