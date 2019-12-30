South Africa

WATCH | Zuma 'collaborates' with Umlazi Gospel Choir to wish Mzansi happy holidays

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 30 December 2019 - 09:26
Former president Jacob Zuma got into the festive spirit with the Umlazi Gospel Choir.
Image: Elmond Jiyane / GCIS

The festive season may be nearing its end, but this did not stop former president Jacob Zuma wishing his supporters happy holidays through song.

Zuma took to Twitter to share a 35-second video of himself singing Amen with the Umlazi Gospel Choir. He captioned it “Happy holidays from myself and the Umlazi Gospel Choir”. 

The video has garnered more than 54,000 views. Many, including media personality Bonang Matheba, flooded his comments to react and send him well wishes for the holidays.

Here's a glimpse of the reactions:

