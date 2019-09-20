Hope for HIV vaccine being tested in SA

An HIV vaccine candidate — initially tested in Thailand, where it had modest effects — has shown potential in a study in SA.

The vaccine is still experimental. Its purpose is to prevent people who don’t have HIV from contracting the virus. It is not yet known if it will work.

The study was published in the peer reviewed journal Science Translational Medicine Journal under the leadership of Professor Glenda Gray, president of the South African Medical Research Council.

This new work was based on the first HIV vaccine to date that has been shown to be modestly effective. Ten years ago an HIV vaccine study (RV144) was tested in Thailand. After 12 months the vaccine was 60% effective, but after 36 months that dropped to 31% — promising, but not good enough for production.

The scientists learnt from this, that the vaccine lost its efficacy if booster vaccines were not given. A booster dose is an extra administration of a vaccine after the earlier, initial dose. It enhances the effect.