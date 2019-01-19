The sheriff came knocking at the cash-strapped Black Business Council’s (BBC) glitzy Illovo offices‚ near Sandton‚ this week to attach furniture after months of unpaid rental bills.

“Some creditors became impatient‚” BBC president Sandile Zungu told Sunday Times‚ adding that the council was “in financial distress‚ no doubt”.

Zungu‚ who had been an adviser to former president Jacob Zuma‚ took the reins at the council last year as part of a leadership overhaul after millions meant for the organisation’s coffers went missing.

Rebuilding credibility is high on Zungu’s list and he has a stiff task as his predecessor Danisa Baloyi was suspended in 2017 pending an investigation into a R5m donation from the Airports Company SA (Acsa) that was allegedly misappropriated. Baloyi denied the allegations at the time.

Some of the money had since been recovered‚ said Zungu‚ and his team was “in the process of raising capital”. But in the meantime the council was tightening its belt‚ with its “high spec” offices no longer a priority.