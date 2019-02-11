The show will go on after protesting students hold audience 'hostage'

At 8.20pm Von Memerty was in full drag as Frank N Furter and co-star Gino Fabbri was in his Riff Raff outfit ready to go on stage when the stage manager told him that they had a "situation".

"So the entire audience is on its feet doing the Time Warp when at the end Gino says to me‚ tell them to stay in the theatre. I did and the audience waited patiently for 20 minutes‚" he said.

As the students became rowdier the cast led the entire audience downstairs into the dressing rooms where they waited for the next two hours for security and police to defuse the situation.

"Thankfully we had a policeman in the audience who managed to liaise with the police outside through what seemed to be communication spaghetti - and eventually the students were dispersed and we could lead the audience out‚" said Von Memerty.

All performances at the theatre were cancelled because the crew and cast could not guarantee the safety of their patrons‚ Von Memerty said.