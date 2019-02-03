EFF leader Julius Malema on Saturday delivered an ambitious election manifesto for his party with bold promises on the economy and social services.

Addressing a red sea of party faithful that were gathered at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve north of Pretoria‚ Malema told his supporters that the EFF would go ahead with land expropriation without compensation.

Furthermore‚ summarising from the party's 166-page manifesto document‚ Malema said the EFF would end social ills such as the drug scourge‚ teenage pregnancy and crimes.

Should the EFF win the upcoming elections‚ he said‚ social grants would be doubled‚ education would be free for all while access to primary public healthcare would be expanded on a large scale.