Soshanguve a sea of red ahead of EFF manifesto launch
The streets of Soshanguve township north of Pretoria are red with EFF supporters‚ with the Giant Stadium‚ where the EFF is hosting its manifesto rally on Saturday‚ being the focal point.
By 10am half the stadium was painted in red with buses trickling in ahead of the arrival of the party's leader‚ Julius Malema‚ who is set to deliver the manifesto.
In typical rally spirit‚ struggle songs are dominating activities while EFF flags and placards bearing the face of the party leader are being hoisted high by party faithfuls.
The mood is festive‚ a dominant feature being red t-shirts with "our land and jobs now" emblazoned on the back.
This statement‚ it would appear‚ will be the theme for the party’s election strategy leading up to the upcoming general elections.
The crowd at the Giant stadium is made up predominantly of youth‚ who happen to make up most of the unemployed majority with the country's youth unemployment rate currently standing at 54%.
The party leadership efforts of cross-crossing the length and breath of the City of Tshwane this week‚ mobilising and preaching the EFF gospel‚ appears to have paid off‚ with expectations that the venue will be filled to capacity by midday‚ according to EFF deputy secretary-general Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi.