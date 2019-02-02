The streets of Soshanguve township north of Pretoria are red with EFF supporters‚ with the Giant Stadium‚ where the EFF is hosting its manifesto rally on Saturday‚ being the focal point.

By 10am half the stadium was painted in red with buses trickling in ahead of the arrival of the party's leader‚ Julius Malema‚ who is set to deliver the manifesto.

In typical rally spirit‚ struggle songs are dominating activities while EFF flags and placards bearing the face of the party leader are being hoisted high by party faithfuls.

The mood is festive‚ a dominant feature being red t-shirts with "our land and jobs now" emblazoned on the back.