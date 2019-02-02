EFF promises free education, higher social grants and 50% of land owned by women and youth

This is while all land in the republic would be in the custodianship of the state and a land ombudsman would be established to protect the rights of people to land and abuse from state officials and private companies.

As for those paying rent on residential land, they would be history when the red berets had state power since "the EFF government will abolish rentals in all residential land".

Most of the land would be owned by black people, according to the EFF's "demographically representative" land ownership policy and manifesto promise, while any ownership of land by foreign nationals would be abolished.

"We cannot postpone the land question. We cannot postpone the jobs question. We are hungry now and we must eat now," said Malema.

"The EFF government will distribute a minimum of 50% of land to be controlled by women and the youth and women will get tribal land, married or not.

"The EFF will establish a people's land council to manage and redistribute land to all those who need it for residential and productive purposes."

On jobs and the economy, the EFF manifesto promises the establishment of 37 "economic zones" in all provinces across the country. Companies who invest in these economic zones "will be exempted from paying tax" provided they commit to creating at least 2,000 jobs.