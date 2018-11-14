Kenyan judge sentences two police officers to death for murder

A Kenyan judge on Wednesday sentenced two police officers to death for killing a colleague and two civilians in 2014.

The decision is a fresh sign that authorities are getting tough on police brutality after years in which civilians and human rights groups accused the police of excessive force but officers were rarely charged and almost never convicted.

The government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has said it will fight impunity at a time when it has also arrested some senior public officials on charges of corruption.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) said in a statement its investigation found that officers Benjamin Changawa and Stanley Okoti killed their colleague, Joseph Obongo, and two of his relatives, saying they were robbery suspects. Obongo was a bodyguard to a lawmaker.

It said the Director of Public Prosecutions took up the case once the watchdog recommended they be charged with murder.

They were convicted this month, the third such verdict arising from an IPOA investigation.