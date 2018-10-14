Torrential downpours are occurring across Gauteng on Sunday‚ after a wet Saturday which saw hailstorms reported in various parts of the country.

Roads are flooding in Pretoria‚ Johannesburg and southern Gauteng‚ said the Gauteng Weather service.

Cars have been swept away but fortunately no injuries have been reported‚ the service said.

PigSpotter on Twitter reported that amongst the roads affected by flash flooding are the bottom of Barry Hertzog Drive in Johannesburg near the S-bends. “There are six cars parked on the left that had an incident. Keep right when coming down the S-bends from Greenside‚” the service advised.

The SA Weather Service issued warnings of severe thunderstorms- with heavy downpours - over Pretoria Central‚ moving towards Cullinan.

The nearby Roodeplaat Dam is already overflowing.

In addition‚ “severe thunderstorms - with hail‚ strong winds and heavy downpours leading to flash flooding – (have been) observed over Mooi Nooi moving east towards Brits (North-West Province)‚” said the service.