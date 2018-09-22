Orlando Pirates have not chopped and changed in their starting lineups as much as people have perceived‚ Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic has asserted ahead of his team facing Baroka FC in their Absa Premiership fixture at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3pm).

Pirates’ difficult start in August – winning two‚ losing three and drawing one of their six league and cup games‚ which included exiting the MTN8 at the first hurdle – seemed partly down to Sredojevic struggling to find his best combinations.

Sredojevic‚ though‚ has challenged the popular notion that Pirates were chopping and changing their starting lineups a little too actively‚ affecting their form.

“I would disagree regarding chopping and changing. It was only in that match in Bloemfontein [a 1-0 defeat to Bucs at Free State Stadium on August 19] where we had five changes‚ and it was due to circumstances‚” Sredojevic said.

“Because playing against Bidvest Wits in the previous game was very tough and we played expansive football‚ so we needed to change. Because it was also the third match in seven days‚ if you remember.

“Otherwise we have had consistency. From the last match [a 3-1 league win at Orlando Stadium against SuperSport United on Saturday] we changed one player [for the 2-2 draw against Cape Town City at Orlando on Wednesday night].

“We believed that Thembinkosi Lorch would give us penetration beyond the opponents’ defensive line and a more attacking aspect [than Linda Mntambo].

“And it showed that it was the right move because he assisted with the first goal.”

Pirates appear to have slowed down in their player personnel changes.