Diego Novella murder trial halted as psychiatrist is called in

Closing arguments in the Diego Novella murder trial were postponed in the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday so he can be examined by a psychiatrist.

Novella brought his attorney’s closing arguments to a halt before they could even begin on Monday when he stood up and told the Judge Vincent Saldanha: “I lied when I gave my testimony.”

The admission shocked everyone‚ including Novella’s lawyer‚ William Booth‚ who said on Tuesday it was “completely and utterly out of the blue”.

Novella was later evaluated by the district surgeon‚ who found he had suffered a panic attack.

His medication was altered and he was placed on suicide watch in Pollsmoor Prison and transferred from a single unit to a two-person cell.