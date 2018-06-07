Did the devil make him do it? Closing arguments begin in Diego Novella case

Family and friends of Gabriela Alban gathered in the Cape Town High Court on Wednesday nearly three years after she was killed to hear closing arguments in the case of her accused killer‚ Diego Novella.

Howdy Kabrins‚ Gabriela’s father‚ said they had friends from the United States in court‚ and some from Cape Town he had met in the years since his daughter’s death.

“I’ve done everything I can to build a network of people that are part of the community who are concerned‚” he said. “The spirit is that they’re like the conscious of the court.”

Kabrins has been there for every day of the trial‚ which has dragged on for well over a year as the defence tries to prove that Novella was incapacitated at the time of the murder due to drug use.

A key issue for Judge Vincent Saldanha will be to what extent the drugs Novella took caused him to be incapacitated.