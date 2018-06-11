Diego Novella‚ accused of murdering his girlfriend Gabriella Alban at a hotel in Camps Bay‚ dropped a bombshell in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday.

Before the judge even spoke‚ he jumped up and said: "I lied when I gave my testimony."

Even his own counsel‚ William Booth‚ was surprised and stood up to tell Judge Vincent Saldanha‚ "This is the first I am hearing of this. I consulted with him on Saturday and am completely gobsmacked and taken aback."

Judge Saldanha then said the court would adjourn for a few minutes to give Booth a chance to consult with his client.

Before the judge arrived‚ Novella stood in the dock and was hugged by a nephew who had travelled from Guatemala for the proceedings. A police officer immediately intervened and said that an accused in such a court case did not have the right to liaise with others in the dock.