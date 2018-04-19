Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprise has welcomed the financial reports Eskom tabled on Thursday‚ but said it has seen similar promising reports before that were not followed by great events.

Eskom executives briefed the committee on the power utility’s annual performance plan and financial report on Wednesday.

“The committee welcomed what it heard about interventions made by the new board. However‚ it cautioned that the power utility has presented beautiful annual reports in the past‚ and yet now finds itself on the verge of collapse. The committee‚ on the other hand‚ is looking for sustainability at Eskom.

“The committee also noted with concern the amount of R13.5-billion that municipalities owe the power utility. Eskom appealed to the committee for intervention on this matter‚ as it is beyond Eskom’s control‚” the committee said in an official statement.