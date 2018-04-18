Lack of transformation hinders DA.

The DA is moving from one scandal to another at an alarming pace.

The rate at which they want their party to transform is not what the old guard in the party wants.

It's quite clear that Mmusi Maimane has a tough task ahead to stamp his authority on the party. He might have been elected unopposed at the recent party conference, but that doesn't mean he has everything under control within the party.

They have had to deal with tricky situations like the saga of Patricia de Lille retaining her position as the mayor of Cape Town with the help of the opposition, while the issue of diversity and transformation in party structures was almost swept under the carpet just before the conference.

Now they have to deal with allegations that Natasha Mazzone was parachuted into the position of deputy federal council chairperson outside the conference mandate.

Even though the DA prides itself on gaining more votes in the last two elections, they haven't done enough to convince the neutrals that they can be entrusted with bigger national projects.