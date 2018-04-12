The Economic Freedom Fighters have hit out at the Democratic Alliance which has demanded answers from Cape Town Mayor‚ Patricia de Lille‚ on why she attended the EFF's memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela without informing them.

DA chairperson of the federal council‚ James Selfe‚ had earlier said de Lille would have to explain herself but the EFF's Floyd Shivambu accused the party of targeting De Lille.

"This is evidently [a] witch hunt by the lily white liberals‚" Shivambu tweeted on Thursday.

"Free State DA provincial leader Patricia Komape and DA members in the Free State were at the memorial service as well. Patricia worked with Mama Winnie and it’s within her right to pay tribute in an appropriate platform‚" he added.

Selfe said De Lille had not informed the DA that she was going to be attending an EFF memorial for Madikizela-Mandela‚ instead of the official state event which was held in Orlando Stadium in Soweto on the same day.

"There are occasions when politicians of one party address rallies of another party. I mean [DA leader Mmusi Maimane] has done so. But we will require from her some explanation about why she didn’t tell us‚” said Selfe.

He said the party’s action would depend “under what guise she did that [not telling the party]”.