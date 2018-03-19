In 24 hours the DA's disciplinary panel will decide whether the hearing against Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will be held behind closed doors.

On Monday morning De Lille went on radio to speak about the importance of allowing the media and the public access to the hearing. She also issued a statement on Sunday explaining her position.

"My lawyers have emphasised to the party that I can only restore my reputation if the public is able to view and assess for themselves whether the process is fair‚" said De Lille.

"The party‚ however‚ wants a closed hearing and‚ quite ironically‚ it is Ms Glynnis Breytenbach‚ who fought for her own disciplinary hearing to be open when she was at the NPA‚ who is now leading the fight for a secret hearing."

When TimesLIVE contacted Breytenbach‚ the chair of the DA's federal legal commission‚ she said: "It is unfortunate that Ms De Lille refers to me in person because‚ of course‚ it was not me in person‚ it is the party's stance. I represent the party."

James Selfe‚ the DA's federal council chairman‚ said the panel would meet on Tuesday to decide whether or not the hearing would be open to the public and the press.