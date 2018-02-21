South Africa

So‚ who would you vote for today?

By Tom Eaton - 21 February 2018 - 08:02
Voting Elections
Voting Elections
Image: STOCK IMAGE

If South Africa held a general election tomorrow‚ which party would you vote for?

That was the question I asked in a Twitter poll nine months ago. The options‚ limited to four by the poll’s format‚ were the ANC‚ the DA‚ the EFF and‚ somewhat stupidly‚ “Wouldn’t vote”.

In retrospect I should have gone with “None of the above” rather than “Wouldn’t vote”‚ but‚ in my defence‚ this was never going to be an authoritative taking of the nation’s temperature: I’m a spinner of yarns‚ not a cruncher of numbers.

-For the full article‚ please visit TimesSelect

Ramaphosa leads the pack on morning walk

Striding confidently with his head up and chest out‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa led a group of about 100 people on a morning walk to promote a healthy ...
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa hosts farewell function for Zuma

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday hosted a farewell cocktail function in honour of his predecessor‚ Jacob Zuma.
News
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa vows to compensate families affected by Marikana incident

Ramaphosa has promised to compensate the families of miners who died during clashes with police in Marikana.
News
19 hours ago

Review of size of government departments will take months: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government’s decision to institute a review of the configuration‚ the number and the size of national government ...
News
19 hours ago

Armed Forces Day commemoration will have special meaning this year: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Wednesday's Armed Forces Day celebrations will have a special meaning this year.
News
2 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X