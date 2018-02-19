Top goalkeeper gets bail after alleged rape of minor

The son of an Orlando Pirates legend spent a day behind bars after he was arrested this week for allegedly raping the under-aged granddaughter of a Gauteng MEC.

The alleged rape is said to have taken place at the soccer legend's Sandton home in February 2016 when the victim was 13. She later attempted suicide but never told her family what was bothering her until she confided in one of her classmates on the anniversary of the incident this month.

Gauteng police spokesman Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that the legend's son, who is also a professional goalie, was arrested on Sunday and appeared in court on Monday.

"He was granted R3000 bail and his case was postponed," Dlamini said.

The MEC, the paternal grandmother of the alleged victim, cried when called for comment and could not continue with the interview.