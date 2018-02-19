Top goalkeeper gets bail after alleged rape of minor
The son of an Orlando Pirates legend spent a day behind bars after he was arrested this week for allegedly raping the under-aged granddaughter of a Gauteng MEC.
The alleged rape is said to have taken place at the soccer legend's Sandton home in February 2016 when the victim was 13. She later attempted suicide but never told her family what was bothering her until she confided in one of her classmates on the anniversary of the incident this month.
Gauteng police spokesman Lungelo Dlamini confirmed that the legend's son, who is also a professional goalie, was arrested on Sunday and appeared in court on Monday.
"He was granted R3000 bail and his case was postponed," Dlamini said.
The MEC, the paternal grandmother of the alleged victim, cried when called for comment and could not continue with the interview.
The victim's maternal grandmother told Sunday World during an interview at her flat in Alexandra, north of Joburg, that in 2016 the victim attempted to commit suicide and ended up in hospital.
She said even though the teenaged girl lives with the MEC, she visited her regularly in the township.
"At the time we didn't know what was happening. We tried to get her to talk but she kept on saying she will when she is ready. But it now makes sense," the grandmother said.
She said her granddaughter had gone to a party with friends when the incident took place.
The grandmother said the news of her granddaughter's alleged rape tore her apart and as a result her health deteriorated. She said she noticed her granddaughter acting unusually last week when she was visiting.
"She just locked herself in her room most of the time and was not talking much with me and other members of the family," she said.
The father of the accused hung up when he was called for a comment.
According to a police statement seen by Sunday World, the alleged victim's mother was informed of the incident by a friend of the teenager.
"The complainant [the mother] alleged that she received an audio WhatsApp [message] from [name withheld] cellphone number but the person who was speaking was her [daughter's] friend ... telling her that [name withheld] was raped on 2016.02.06," read the statement.
The police statement further stated that the mother and the grandmother went to the girl's school to fetch her upon hearing the news before going to open the case.