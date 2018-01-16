The police in Hlanganani‚ Limpopo‚ have arrested a 26-year-old suspect after he was found in possession of 16 Vodacom Tower batteries worth approximately R160‚000 in the early hours of today.

Police were acting on a tip-off about suspected theft‚ which was taking place at the Vodacom's Masakona Tower‚ said Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

"When the police arrived at the scene‚ they spotted a white bakkie branded with the name of a protection and armed response company.

"The vehicle was instructed to stop but the driver defied police's orders and sped off.

"A chase ensued until the vehicle was cornered at Hlanganani RDP section."

When the vehicle was searched‚ police officers found seven batteries.

At the Masakona Tower‚ they found nine more batteries hidden nearby.

The suspect will appear before the Tiyani Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.