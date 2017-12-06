A Durban fashion company has apologised for stripping female workers naked on suspicions of theft when they knocked off duty.

RS Fashions’ representative‚ Linda Nxasana‚ told a handful of Cosatu members who marched to the company’s premises on Wednesday that the stripping incident had happened only once.

“The employer is apologising about what happened. It happened only once and [the employer] is promising that this will never happen [again]‚” she said.

She said the company had agreed to work with Cosatu “so that you can correct us where we are wrong and so that we can treat workers in an acceptable manner".

Cosatu’s provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said the company had first denied that workers had been stripped naked‚ but later admitted that it had happened once. This was after the labour federation had told management that they had an affidavit from one of the victims. “They first denied [the incident] and then we told them that we have a case because we have an affidavit which has an address of this place‚” he said.

He said one of the managers had told them that the incident could not have happened because there were cameras on the premises. “He said it happened only once and they searched workers because they have a problem of theft. He said they apologise and they agreed that as Cosatu we can work with them‚” said Mkhize.