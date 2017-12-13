Baby’s head found in informal settlement

Police in Mlungisi in the Eastern Cape have opened an inquest after the head of a baby was found in an open space in Nomzamo location in Komani.

Police Captain Namhla Mdleleni appealed to anyone with information on the mother of the baby to contact the police.

“The police are doing everything in their power to try and find the mother. At the moment we have been trying without any luck‚” said Mdleleni.

She said people with information can contact the police on 086 001 0111.