Former Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) chief financial officer Sandile Sentwa has vowed to contest the findings of a draft report by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The findingQunus are contained in a draft report that Mkhwebane sent to all those implicated in a complex scam that allegedly siphoned millions of rand from the public purse in the days leading up to and after the funeral of Nelson Mandela at his ancestral home in Qunu‚ Eastern Cape‚ in December 2013.

Sentwa told DispatchLIVE today that the report would be handled by his attorney. “ECDC did not procure anything but was paymaster on treasury instruction. A recommendation to put controls in procurement does not therefore appear to be right. That particular finding will be contested.” He said he had written to the public protector without any response on the matter. “I have about two months ago written to the public protector contesting the finding. She did not respond. I provided documents.”

Former Buffalo City mayor Zukiswa Ncitha declined to comment. “I have not seen the report yet‚ so I cannot comment on something that I do not know anything about‚” she said.

This comes after it was reported that Mkhwebane would demand that action be taken against senior Eastern Cape politicians‚ public servants and municipal officials‚ who are accused of misusing millions of rand meant for development in Eastern Cape on the former president’s funeral.