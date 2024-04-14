Rwandan High Commissioner to SA calls for robust legal framework to deal with global 'genocide denial'

Genocide denial should be aggressively criminalised as it leads to a cycle of violence due to the inconsistency in applying international laws to curb it.
That's according to Rwandan High Commissioner to SA Emmanuel Hategeka who spoke in Pretoria on Friday at the 30th Commemoration of the 1994 Rwandan genocide against the Tutsis.
The event, under the UN commemoration theme “Remember.Unite.Renew” garnered 250 guests and dignitaries, including International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini, diplomats and members of the UN.
Hategeka called for a reflection on global inconsistencies when it came to international declarations and the commitment to act on such declarations.
“As we stand united in remembrance, a pressing question looms before us: Why do our pledges of ‘never again’ falter when action is most needed? Despite global recognition of genocide, denial as an extension of genocide itself, why does it remain unchecked by law? This glaring inaction starkly challenges the authenticity of our global commitment. Are we merely content with words, or are we prepared to enact the necessary laws?
Our moral duty demands robust legal frameworks that criminalise genocide denial. Let us not merely echo principles; let us enact and enforce them,”Hategeka said.
The event featured a signing of the Book of Remembrance to symbolise the collective pledge of 'never again' with messages of solidarity and support from the guests.
“Let's pledge to stand as one against all forms of hate and discrimination. Let's ensure that acts that began on April 7 1994 are never forgotten and never repeated anywhere,” UN information director Masimba Tafirenyika said.
Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Eritrea Salih Omar also called for the past to be remembered and lessons taken from it. “It is imperative that we derive lessons from historical events and implement tangible measures to ensure that similar acts of violence and cruelty be avoided in the future to address genocide,” Omar said.
