“Update on the evacuation of SA nationals from #Sudan: several in the group that was evacuated didn’t have travel documents (eight SA nationals, seven Angolans, and one Lesotho national ). They were refused entry into Egypt. They are safe but still haven’t crossed the border. We are negotiating with the Egyptians and will resolve this. They have not been abandoned. Evacuations are never easy or without challenges. The important thing was to get people out of harm’s way.
“Saudi Arabia has also agreed to receive SA nationals who made it to Port Sudan. Arrangements are being made. This is not an easy operation logistically. There are many nationals of other countries all desperately trying to get out. People are hungry, desperate, tired and deprived of sleep, but we must get the job done. The goal remains to ensure that everyone comes home safely,” said Monyela.
This week, Sowetan reported how Sharon Dreyer, a teacher who was among the 77 South Africans who were trapped at Al Salam Hotel in Sudan for days due to the conflict in Khartoum, had been able to flee the country.
She described gunfire that kept them trapped inside the hotel for days.
Dreyer told of their trauma and panic before they were rescued by a Sudanese bus driver who was dropping off Turkish citizens.
The conflict in Khartoum, which started on April 15, between the Sudanese army and paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, has claimed the lives of hundreds of people.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
‘No one is stuck at the border’
South Africans make it safely into Egypt as Sudan fighting rages on
Image: Abdullah Abdel Moneim/via REUTERS
South African nationals who were stuck at the Egyptian border after fleeing war-torn Khartoum in Sudan on Monday, safely crossed into the country and are staying in a hotel, says the department of international relations and cooperation.
Speaking to Sowetan on Thursday, the department’s head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela said there were no South Africans left in Sudan from the 77 who were stranded in that country.
Monyela said some South Africans were in Egypt, while others were still on the road to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
He could not disclose the number of South Africans in Egypt and those on their way to Jeddah.
On Tuesday, two busses carrying South Africans evacuated from Khartoum arrived at the Egyptian border.
“They crossed into Egypt on Wednesday and no one is stuck at the border. We booked them into a hotel and we are making the necessary arrangements to bring them back home in the coming few days,” said Monyela.
On Wednesday, Monyela said eight South Africans were stuck at the Egyptian border after being denied entry by the Egyptian authorities because they did not have their passports.
Third busload of South African evacuees from Sudan arrives in Egypt
“Update on the evacuation of SA nationals from #Sudan: several in the group that was evacuated didn’t have travel documents (eight SA nationals, seven Angolans, and one Lesotho national ). They were refused entry into Egypt. They are safe but still haven’t crossed the border. We are negotiating with the Egyptians and will resolve this. They have not been abandoned. Evacuations are never easy or without challenges. The important thing was to get people out of harm’s way.
“Saudi Arabia has also agreed to receive SA nationals who made it to Port Sudan. Arrangements are being made. This is not an easy operation logistically. There are many nationals of other countries all desperately trying to get out. People are hungry, desperate, tired and deprived of sleep, but we must get the job done. The goal remains to ensure that everyone comes home safely,” said Monyela.
This week, Sowetan reported how Sharon Dreyer, a teacher who was among the 77 South Africans who were trapped at Al Salam Hotel in Sudan for days due to the conflict in Khartoum, had been able to flee the country.
She described gunfire that kept them trapped inside the hotel for days.
Dreyer told of their trauma and panic before they were rescued by a Sudanese bus driver who was dropping off Turkish citizens.
The conflict in Khartoum, which started on April 15, between the Sudanese army and paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, has claimed the lives of hundreds of people.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos