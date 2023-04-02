×

Algerian court sentences journalist to 3 years in prison — source

By Reuters - 02 April 2023 - 19:22
Ihsane El Kadi was sentenced to three years in prison and two more years of a suspended sentence, according to judiciary sources.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A court in Algeria on Sunday sentenced Ihsane El Kadi, a prominent journalist in the country, to three years in prison and two more years of a suspended sentence, according to judiciary sources.

Ihsane, a vocal critic of the government who was arrested on Dec. 24, has been accused of receiving foreign funding, his lawyers said.

