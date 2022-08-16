×

Africa

Kenya's Odinga rejects election results, will launch legal challenge

By Reuters - 16 August 2022 - 14:59
Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, who competed in Kenya's presidential election, addresses the nation following the announcement of the results of the presidential election, in Nairobi, Kenya
Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, who competed in Kenya's presidential election, addresses the nation following the announcement of the results of the presidential election, in Nairobi, Kenya
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenya's losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga said on Tuesday his coalition totally rejects the election results that saw Deputy President William Ruto win the presidential vote, and vowed to pursue legal means to challenge the decision.

The veteran opposition leader, who lost his fifth bid for the presidency, urged his supporters to maintain peace and not take the law on their own hands, at a media briefing in the capital.

