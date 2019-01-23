Zimbabwe pastor's bail hearing postponed as hundreds await trial

Zimbabwean activist pastor Evan Mawarire faced more time in jail after a court delayed his bail application on Wednesday, as hundreds of others arrested during a brutal crackdown on protesters awaited trial.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa had promised a day earlier to investigate the security services' actions against anti-government protesters and called for a "national dialogue" with churches, civil society and the opposition.

But security services kept up patrols and manned checkpoints in the capital and Bulawayo, and residents said soldiers beat people out walking in both cities on Tuesday night, ordering them to stay indoors.

There was no immediate comment from the army which has dismissed accusations of excessive force in the past.

Lawyers and activists say police and soldiers have killed at least a dozen people, wounded scores and arrested hundreds since demonstrations began 10 days ago following a hike in the price of fuel.

Police say three people died during the protests.