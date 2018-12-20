Congo to postpone Sunday's presidential vote - candidate

Democratic Republic of Congo's election board has told participants in Sunday's presidential vote it cannot organize the ballot on time, one of the candidates said.

Electoral commission CENI summoned candidates to a meeting in parliament on Thursday after media reports of a delay due to problems with vote materials.

Candidate Theodore Ngoy, who was at the meeting, said in a text message to Reuters that CENI president Corneille Nangaa announced the commission was "technically unable" to carry through the election as planned on Sunday.

The election is meant to choose a successor to President Joseph Kabila, who is due to step down after 18 years in power, in what would be Congo's first democratic transition.

There was no word on a new timetable, but Nangaa was scheduled to give a news conference at 3 p.m (1400 GMT).

Earlier, another candidate Martin Fayulu told Reuters it would be unacceptable for the election to be pushed back.