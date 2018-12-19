More than 100 killed in Congo clashes days before vote

The governor of Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa on Wednesday ordered a halt to campaigning in the city for Sunday's presidential election for security reasons.

"The information in our possession attests that in all the political camps of the main presidential candidates, extremists have prepared and are preparing for a street confrontation in the city of Kinshasa during election campaign activities," Kinshasa Governor Andre Kimbuta said in a statement.

More than 100 people have died in clashes between rival ethnic groups in the northwestern region of the country this week, local activists said.

The fighting in Mai-Ndombe province is some of the worst to hit the normally peaceful area in years and comes days before Sunday's long-delayed presidential, legislative and provincial elections, which many fear could turn violent.

The fighting between the Batende and Banunu ethnic groups broke out on Sunday over the disputed location of a Banunu chief's burial, said Jules Bango, an activist in the town of Yumbi, on the banks of the Congo River.