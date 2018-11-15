Tanzania loses Denmark aid over rights concerns after World Bank scraps loan

Tanzania's second-biggest donor Denmark said it would withhold $10 million (R143.67mn) worth of aid money, citing concerns over human rights abuses and "unacceptable homophobic comments" made by a government official.

The decision came on the same day that the World Bank said it had scrapped a plan to loan Tanzania $300 million (R4309.98bn) after the country reaffirmed its policy of banning pregnant girls from school and recently made it a crime to question official statistics.

"I am very worried about the negative development in Tanzania, the latest being the completely unacceptable homophobic statements from a commissioner," Minister for Development Cooperation Ulla Tornaes said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Denmark will now withhold 65 million Danish crowns (R141.94mn) in aid to Tanzania, she added. Denmark provided 349 million crowns in foreign aid last year.