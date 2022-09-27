“Plett Tourism is working with Wesgro (the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for the Western Cape) on a national communications plan that is expected to start mid-October.”
The municipality said it had approved, on May 31, research into various shark deterrent options but this would take about 18 months if this was a viable option for the stretch of coastline.
Shark spotting is being ramped up with raised vantage points being identified for employed shark spotters at Lookout Beach and Robberg Beach. The appointment of these shark spotters is still to be confirmed.
The shark action group was also investigating the cost of two drones, stationary cameras, specialised water-monitoring software and the appointment of specialised monitors to analyse shark activity and notify the authorities on beach closures.
Stakeholders including the municipality, NSRI, Plett Tourism, the Institute of Great White Research and conservation specialists focused on ocean activities and research have been in discussion since May to put together a shark action plan.
Plettenberg Bay 'shark action plan' under way, more lifeguards after latest fatal attack
Image: 123RF/andreawillmore
Additional lifeguards will be deployed on Plettenberg Bay’s main beaches as authorities forge ahead with a formalised “shark action plan” after a bather was killed at Central Beach on Sunday.
The Bitou municipality said approval had been obtained on Monday for more lifeguards during the coastal town’s high season times and on public holidays.
Cape Town resident and volunteer civic activist Kimon “Kiki” Bisogno was killed in the latest shark attack at the weekend. Bruce Wolov was killed by a shark at Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay on June 28.
The municipality said there were already 12 shark bite kits sponsored by the National Sea Rescue Institute strategically placed along the main beaches in the town. Private funding had been donated to help with signage, now being printed, to create awareness about sharks along the coastline.
“Plett Tourism is assisting the Bitou municipality with flyers as per the ‘shark smart’ signage content. These flyers will be distributed to the home rental agencies, hotels, guest houses, lodges and B&Bs in late October,” the municipality said on Monday.
