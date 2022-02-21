News

Passengers were 'seriously scared' as British Airways jet made emergency landing

21 February 2022 - 18:25
British Airways flight BA6252 from East London to Johannesburg had to make an emergency landing after the landing gear failed to retract. File photo.
British Airways flight BA6252 from East London to Johannesburg had to make an emergency landing after the landing gear failed to retract. File photo.
Image: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Passengers on flight BA6252 from East London to Johannesburg got a fright on Sunday when the landing gear failed to retract on a British Airways (BA) passenger jet.

BA spokesperson Stephen Forbes said after take-off at 9am the aircraft had to return to King Phalo Airport.

There were 111 passengers on board.

“Our trained crew made the decision to return to East London after experiencing a technical problem.

“The landing gear failed to retract. On the aircraft’s return to the airport, the British Airways — operated by Comair — manager on duty at King Phalo Airport and her team met the ... passengers who were on board.

Passenger found alive on Greece-Italy ferry after blaze, 11 still missing

Fire fighters battling a blaze on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy discovered a survivor on the stern of the still burning vessel on Sunday, the ...
News
1 day ago

Twelve still missing after fire engulfs Greece-Italy ferry

Twelve people are still missing after a blaze swept through a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy early on Friday, Greek authorities said on Saturday, ...
News
2 days ago

“We were able to accommodate passengers on a later flight on Sunday.

“Some passengers opted to have their flight tickets rebooked for another date. The safety of our customers and crew is always our priority,” he said.

None of the passengers on board were injured, but some shared their experience on social media.

@siphumze tweeted: “As a passenger on that flight, I'm glad my feet are on the ground again. I use humour to process things, but I was seriously scared. Silver lining — the pilots did a great job in deciding to go back to East London and landed us safely.” 

@LeesaMashalaba tweeted: "Our 9am flight ... to Johannesburg took a U-turn 30 mins in the air back to East London. We just got in the aircraft now to Johannesburg and no compensation or meal vouchers after being at the airport for more than 9 hours.”

@_Nantsika said: “DO NOT FLY @British_Airways, I repeat DO NOT! I've just spent 9+ hours at the airport. Our flight from East London to Jhb made a Uturn on air and we spent 9+ hours. No communication, no water, no food just rudeness and ignorance from staff.” 

@NokubongaTwetwa said passengers did not know what the issue was until they asked.

Power 98.7 presenter @ThabisoTema said the event was nerve-racking.

In a second tweet he said: “About twenty minutes into the flight. Turns out the landing gear wouldn’t go up. There’s no spare aircraft available and the next available flight is at 18h00. But wait there’s more ... there are only 34 seats open on that one!”

Sister publication DispatchLIVE reported that Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane was also on the flight.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime