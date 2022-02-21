Passengers were 'seriously scared' as British Airways jet made emergency landing

Passengers on flight BA6252 from East London to Johannesburg got a fright on Sunday when the landing gear failed to retract on a British Airways (BA) passenger jet.

BA spokesperson Stephen Forbes said after take-off at 9am the aircraft had to return to King Phalo Airport.

There were 111 passengers on board.

“Our trained crew made the decision to return to East London after experiencing a technical problem.

“The landing gear failed to retract. On the aircraft’s return to the airport, the British Airways — operated by Comair — manager on duty at King Phalo Airport and her team met the ... passengers who were on board.