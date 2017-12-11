'The truth will come out one day' - Nkosinathi Nkomo's father
The father of 24-year-old University of Cape Town student and inventor Nkosinathi Nkomo has ruled out suicide for his son's mysterious death.
Nkomo died last week after falling off from the balcony of his fifth-floor apartment at the Upper East Side Hotel, according to police.
Speaking on the sidelines of his funeral service in Orlando East, Soweto, his father yesterday Moses Ndimande said Nkomo didn't have to kill himself.
"He didn't owe anyone anything. He had no debts or a bond that he was struggling to pay. The truth will come out one day as to what really happened on that fateful day," Ndimande said.
Another family member, who wished to remain anonymous, said she hoped the alleged video clip rumoured to have captured his brutal death would surface and that justice would be served.
Mourners at the Seventh Day Adventist Church described the deceased as a humble person, full of joy, jokes and love.
Nkomo shot to prominence after inventing a water purification system to address Cape Town's water crisis.
Nkomo's friend and business partner Sesethu Mazanganga said his late friend was the brains behind AquaRenu, a company they both established.
"I don't know if the company will run in his absence. Hours before his death he had just dropped me at my place after discussing the company's plans for next year."
Mazanganga said he was surprised when Nkomo didn't inform him of his arrival at his place as per their norm, and he became suspicious.
"My suspicion was later confirmed by a call from a friend who told me that something had happened to Nkomo. When I got there his body was still there where the incident happened and was soaked with rain water," he said.
"His phone, which could be used in the investigation, was left exposed to rain for hours."
Nkomo was buried at Avalon Cemetery yesterday.