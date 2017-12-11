'The truth will come out one day' - Nkosinathi Nkomo's father

The father of 24-year-old University of Cape Town student and inventor Nkosinathi Nkomo has ruled out suicide for his son's mysterious death.

Nkomo died last week after falling off from the balcony of his fifth-floor apartment at the Upper East Side Hotel, according to police.

Speaking on the sidelines of his funeral service in Orlando East, Soweto, his father yesterday Moses Ndimande said Nkomo didn't have to kill himself.

"He didn't owe anyone anything. He had no debts or a bond that he was struggling to pay. The truth will come out one day as to what really happened on that fateful day," Ndimande said.

Another family member, who wished to remain anonymous, said she hoped the alleged video clip rumoured to have captured his brutal death would surface and that justice would be served.

Mourners at the Seventh Day Adventist Church described the deceased as a humble person, full of joy, jokes and love.

Nkomo shot to prominence after inventing a water purification system to address Cape Town's water crisis.