Why Cassper Nyovest is a proud supporter of the Galaxy A Series

This year was a monumental year for Cassper Nyovest as he released new music and introduced a possible superstar in the making to the world. Nyovest continues to echo the voices of Mzansi’s young, vibrant population – a new generation that is on the lookout for experiences that propel them to their next opportunity to get ahead. That’s why his partnership with the Galaxy A Series takes on a new meaning.

The Samsung Galaxy A Series with its premium features is a perfect fit for the country’s youth – a device that offers innovation for all. These are just a few of the reasons South African superstar has been a proud and vocal supporter of the Galaxy A Series. From large immersive screens, awesome, new camera technology to long-lasting battery performance, the Galaxy A series is a line-up that has everything you want from a phone in a unique yet affordable package.

Nyovest has a bold and unique approach to his artistry that connects with many South Africans. His focus on defying the odds and creating what makes people happier, values, which Samsung enthusiastically shares. The Galaxy A Series offers features you want from a premium device but at an affordable price. Additionally, across the Galaxy A Series, there is seamless integration and access to the latest Android updates that amplifies the user experience, while protecting Galaxy fans from unnecessary security breaches.